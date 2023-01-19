TMC’s compressors picked for seven MOL’s LNG carriers

January 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has selected TMC Compressors to deliver the marine compressed air system to seven LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

Norway-headquartered TMC, which manufactures marine compressors solely for marine and offshore use, will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and ship it to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China.

Under the contract, TMC will supply four control and service air compressors and air driers to each of the seven LNG carriers. The compressors are energy efficient single stage, oil-lubricated marine screw compressor that are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

The equipment will be installed on board six 174,000-cubic-metres LNG carriers. The vessels will be 299 metres long and 46.4 metres wide.

Upon completion, all seven vessels will go on a charter with QatarEnergy.

“MOL Group is implementing comprehensive, ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable net zero greenhouse gas emission and contribute to the realization of a low and decarbonized society. Our compressors are designed to be energy efficient and to allow the vessel crew to conduct maintenance without the support from an external technician. As such, we believe TMC’s compressors are a good fit for MOL’s emission targets,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Two months ago, QatarEnergy and MOL expanded their partnership with the signing of a long-term contract for additional three LNG carriers.

QatarEnergy has set its sights on becoming the largest LNG traders in the world within five to ten years. The company stressed that huge quantities of Qatar’s gas production will be sent to Europe in the coming period.