DSME selects TMC compressors for BW LNG’s newbuild carriers

February 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) has contracted TMC Compressors to provide a marine compressed air system to four LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for BW LNG.

Norway-headquartered TMC, which manufactures marine compressors solely for marine and offshore use, will manufacture, assemble and test the equipment in Europe and ship it to DSME in South Korea.

More precisely, TMC will provide its Smart Air compressors, which can offer up to 40% energy saving compared to conventional compressors. The system will consist of control and service air compressors.

According to BW LNG, the four LNG carriers also feature ME-GI propulsion, full re-liquefaction system, air lubrication system and shaft generators for superior fuel consumption and lower emissions.

The 174,000 cbm LNG carriers will be delivered in 2025.

“When you look at the environmental profile of the four LNG vessels, with BW LNG investing in enabling the lowest possible fuel consumption, emissions and operating costs, we are immensely proud but not surprised that DSME opted to go for our Smart Air compressors. The various fuel-reducing technologies are a great match for each other”, said Jens Erik Tøstad, international sales manager at TMC.

TMC was also selected by Chinese Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to deliver the marine compressed air system for seven LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

As for BW LNG, the unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group currently owns a fleet of 30 LNG carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).