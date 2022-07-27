Shift Clean Energy gets ABS approval for its energy storage solution

July 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Canada-based Shift Clean Energy has received type approval from classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its energy storage solution (ESS).

Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS is used for hybrid or fully electric propulsion systems for marine, offshore and inland waterway applications and currently ranks among the safest in the world, the company said.

Commenting on the approval, Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, said: “We’re proud to receive ABS approval for our energy storage solutions. The standards put in place by ABS are vital for the safety of marine vessels.

“At Shift, safety is our number one priority and our focus has always been on building the safest and most robust energy storage solution possible. This certification allows us to continue delivering a reliable and affordable way to electrify and reduce reliance on fossil fuels with a goal of decarbonising the industry as a whole.”

In 2021, the company announced its approval certification under new 2020 class rules for commercial vessel batteries set out by classification society DNV GL and was one of the first ESS providers to adhere to the new testing standard.

Meanwhile, Shift teamed up with its industry partners SeaTech and energy company Vitol for a marine electrification project to deliver Singapore’s first hybrid bunker tankers.

As part of the project, up to four hybrid tankers will be designed by SeaTech using Shift’s energy storage systems.

The vessels in question are to be provided to V-Bunkers, Vitol’s bunker operations company, and will be fitted with Shift’s 480-Kwh liquid-cooled ESS and battery management systems.

The Canadian company is also a part of an alliance working on the construction of the first all-electric, zero carbon emission harbour tug in the Asia Pacific region.

