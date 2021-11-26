Siem Dorado scores another offshore wind deal

November 26, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norway-based Siem Offshore has secured another offshore wind contract for its multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado.

According to the shipping company, the new contract has already commenced. It will keep the vessel utilised into the first quarter of 2022.

The scope of this contract covers the subsea development phase for a new offshore wind farm. Siem Offshore did not disclose any further details.

MPSV Siem Dorado (Courtesy of Siem Offshore)

This is the second contract for Siem Dorado in the offshore wind sector since the beginning of the month.

To remind, the first contract, revealed on 11 November, also included the subsea development part for the undisclosed offshore wind project.

Set to begin during the first quarter of 2022, the contract is for a firm period of up to 210 days, with options.

Siem Dorado is a 93.6-metre long diesel electric-powered vessel. It features a 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and light construction duties.