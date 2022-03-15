Singapore: New alliance to speed up decarbonisation, build next-gen maritime ecosystem

March 15, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA) has been launched in Singapore by Kuok Singapore Limited (KSL) Maritime Group to accelerate decarbonisation, transition to a circular economy and strengthen marine supply chains.

KSL Maritime Group, comprising PaxOcean Holdings, Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) announced the launch of the alliance at a formalisation ceremony held at Shangri-La Singapore.

As disclosed, the CSA aims to build the next generation of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem and speed up the decarbonisation, electrification and advancement in energy-efficient and engineering solutions.

The alliance members include the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), GenPlus, Jurong Port Singapore, Sea Forrest, Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), and TES.

According to KSL Maritime, the CSA is expected to invest over S$20 million (around $14.7 million) into various sustainability efforts over the next ten years.

The alliance’s aims are centred on five strategic areas:

Reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% with PXO vessel series

Reduce e-waste and build e-charging infrastructure network

Reduce marine traffic by 20% through logistics and fleet optimisation

Foster a sustainable green supply chain and maritime business ecosystem by supporting SMEs and start-ups

Talent attraction and workforce upgrading

The first phase of CSA’s efforts is to design and deploy ten PXO vessels customised for Singapore’s coastal ecosystem by 2025.

With this goal in mind, Master Research Collaboration Agreements (RCAs) were formalised between KSL Maritime Group and A*STAR as well as TCOMS to co-innovate, design and build a full electric vessel.

The PXO conceptual redesign is expected to be revealed later this year, with plans to extend the ecosystem internationally from 2027 onwards

KSL said the alliance is in line with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) strategic aim to promote maritime technology R&D, and for Singapore to be recognised as an international centre for maritime R&D.

The CSA’s innovations and services are also aligned with Singapore’s green energy targets set out in the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

