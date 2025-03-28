Australia
Back to overview
Home Green Marine MPA Singapore and Wärtsilä renew maritime decarbonization partnership

MPA Singapore and Wärtsilä renew maritime decarbonization partnership

Collaboration
March 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Finland’s technology major Wärtsilä have renewed their partnership to accelerate maritime decarbonization and digitalization.

Illustration. Courtesy of MPA Singapore (Facebook)

It is understood that the collaboration will continue to focus on the introduction of next-generation alternative fuels, optimization of digital port operations and development of future maritime talent.

MPA and Wärtsilä said they will work with companies in Singapore’s MarineTech ecosystem to explore research and development projects aimed at lowering the cost of adopting new technologies. These projects, reportedly, include methanol and ammonia power and control (PAC) simulation models, plume modelling to enhance safety assessment and improvements in handling of low- and zero-emission maritime fuels. As stated, the goal is to enhance safety procedures for the handling, storage and operation of these fuels while ensuring the industry’s readiness for new fuel technologies.

The partners further revealed they will work with industry partners and stakeholders to identify emerging skills needed for methanol- and ammonia-powered engines operations, adding that the training curricula will be co-developed using advanced technologies and simulation models to improve effectiveness.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, claimed that the collaboration with Wärtsilä will help unlock the potential of low- and zero-emission maritime fuels, noting: “This partnership will be an action-focused effort to ensure a safe and efficient bunkering environment in Singapore.”

Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä, stated: “As the world’s busiest transshipment port and largest bunkering hub, Singapore has an important role to play in shipping’s journey towards net-zero. That’s why we are proud to continue fostering our partnership with MPA on accelerating this transition.”

    Related Article

    It is worth mentioning that this March, MPA entered several maritime decarbonization partnerships, including with Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam and French shipping giant CMA CGM.

    Related news

    List of highlighted news articles