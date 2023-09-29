Skarv Shipping orders up to eight methanol/ammonia-ready MPVs

September 29, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Skarv Shipping Solutions, a joint venture between Grieg Edge and Peak Group AS, signed a contract with Chinese Huanghai Shipbuilding Co. for up to eight low-carbon multipurpose vessels (MPVs).

LMG Marin

As explained, the contract encompasses four firm 7,000 dwt newbuilds, with an option for another two plus two ships.

LMG Marin has designed the ships based on the core competence of Peak Group and Grieg Edge, with contributions from Grieg Shipbrokers.

The design includes an optimized engine ready for ammonia or methanol, batteries, a shore-power system, peak shaving with a dynamic propeller drive system, and a high-voltage switchboard prepared for future green power production like fuel cell technologies and increased battery capacity.

Credit: LMG Marin

On the cargo handling side, the ships will have open-top functionality enabling the movement of high vertical cargo, a wide deck beam for extra cargo intake, heavy-duty hatches, and tweendecks. The ships also have accommodation in front to ensure visibility, increased deck space and protection of cargo.

Credit: LMG Marin

According to Skarv Shipping, the MPVs are suitable for the transport of mid-size modules and wind turbine components and, as such, support for the renewable energy industry in Europe. Still, they have flexibility that makes them suitable for almost all kinds of short-sea project cargo transport.

“These ships are far more climate-friendly than what we see in the short-sea market in Europe today, with a very low fuel consumption. They are not what we imagine is the final climate solution for shipping, but they are a giant step in the right direction,” said CEO of Skarv, Jan Øivind Svardal.

“There is considerable demand for reduced carbon emissions related to industry projects in Europe, and these ships will be ideal for many of these. The ships’ flexible design enables a potential transition to lower emission fuels upon delivery, provided that the market and infrastructure permit, even though they are not fully capable of zero emissions at present,” Nicolai Grieg, Managing Director of Grieg Edge, stated.

Recently. the company received NOK 130 million ($12.3. million) in funding from Enova for the construction of three ammonia-powered short-sea bulk carriers.

The vessels, with a cargo capacity of 4,000 tonnes each, will be used in short-haul shipping along the Norwegian coast, from northern Norway and south to the Oslo Fjord. Propulsion will be based on a 4-stroke engine that uses ammonia as fuel.