Solstad agrees three-year service deal with compatriot Port Vantage

August 6, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Solstad Offshore and Solstad Maritime have signed a three-year framework agreement with compatriot Port Vantage covering support and services across multiple locations where Solstad operates.

The agreement covers the delivery of maritime support services, including technical maintenance, logistics, and port agency operations, across multiple locations, including Norway, Las Palmas, and other regions where Solstad operates.

“This marks an important milestone for our company, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Solstad’s global operations. We look forward to building a strong and productive collaboration in the years to come,” Port Vantage said.

Solstad Offshore recently secured a contract with Petrobras for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Pioneer, as well as formal approval for an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) from its fleet to carry out a multi-year assignment with the Brazilian state-owned energy giant. A couple of days ago it was reported that the CSV Normand Commander will be on a bareboat contract with Petrobras.

Of note, Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.

