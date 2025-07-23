Solstad CSV to start new contract this month
July 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Solstad Maritime, established in January 2024, has secured a contract with Texas-headquartered operator of seismic acquisition programs SAExploration for one of its construction support vessels (CSVs).

Source: Solstad

The contract defined as substantial, meaning it is worth between $10 million and $30 million, was awarded to the CSV Normand Mermaid.

Set to commence this month, the contract has a duration of 150 days firm with potential for further growth.

The scope also includes the delivery of two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs), tooling and survey services from Omega Subsea.

Normand Mermaid was built in 2002, it is 90 meters long and can accommodate 70 persons.

In terms of other recent news coming from the company, Solstad Offshore secured a contract with Brazilian oil & gas player Petrobras for the CSV Normand Pioneer, built in 1999.

