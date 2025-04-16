Back to overview
Solvang: Steel cut for first two of seven Panamax VLGCs

April 16, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Construction of the first two hulls in the Panamax very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuilding series, owned by Norwegian shipping company Solvang, has begun in Korea.

Credit: Solvang

As disclosed, on April 14, 2025, steel was cut for hulls 3458 and 3459 at the shipbuilding company HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ premises in Ulsan, where all seven ordered newbuildings will be constructed.

It is understood that the newbuildings will have hull ECO lines, and the Solvang ECO package will be fully implemented. The vessels will reportedly be OCCS-ready, set up with the company’s total emission control system comprising low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation, hybrid exhaust gas cleaning, with water treatment in both open and closed loop, and an electrostatic filter (WESP) which is said to remove up to 95% of particles from the exhaust stream.

Solvang said the vessels have one extra deck to provide space for on-deck CO2 tanks, larger auxiliary engine and boiler capacity, as well as extra accommodation for personnel.

Instead of dual-fuel, the newbuildings will be equipped with a single-liquid fuel system, the company noted, adding that given the total emission control capabilities, the setup is suitable for both conventional HFO, low-sulphur fuel oil, MGO, biofuels or e-fuels.

Solvang’s Fleet Director Tor Øyvind Ask stressed: “These vessels are built to comply with radical GHG emission requirements using onboard CSS, they maintain the competitive advantages of efficient conventional fuel operation, or they can operate on zero-emission e-fuels.”

The hulls 3458 and 3459 are both scheduled for delivery in 2026, with a capacity of 88,000 cbm.

