Spanish partners look into solutions for maritime decarbonisation

Spanish energy company Repsol and compatriot shipbuilder Navantia have signed a collaboration agreement to develop solutions for maritime transport decarbonisation.

With this agreement, the companies reinforce their commitment to accelerate the energy transition and achieve carbon neutrality.

Specifically, the collaboration will focus on the evaluation of the performance of the low carbon footprint liquid fuels to be supplied by Repsol in the propulsion and generation systems manufactured by Navantia.

According to the parties, the new fuels represent a solid alternative for the short and medium-term decarbonisation of the maritime sector, as they could achieve a 100% reduction in emissions.

For its part, Repsol will formulate a wide range of low carbon footprint fuels, specifically for maritime transport, while Navantia Engine Factory will provide the technical knowledge.

Navantia will also provide test benches and diagnostic equipment for the characterisation and development of the test that, together with a classification society, will certify the viability and sustainability of the technology in operation.

Both companies are linked in the multisectoral consortium that brings together a total of 33 companies, associations, technology centres and universities to promote the decarbonisation of the economy through renewable hydrogen – the so-called SHYNE initiative.

In 2021, Repsol revealed its plans to invest €2.549 billion ($2.958 billion) in the entire hydrogen value chain by 2030, which is one of the company’s strategic pillars to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

