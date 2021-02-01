Stena Line inks 20-year contract in Ventspils

February 1, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line and terminal operator Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals (NNVT) have signed a 20-year contract securing the continuous ferry operation from the Freeport of Ventspils in Latvia.

Image Courtesy: Stena Line

As informed, the agreement includes joint investments in the terminal area to cater for current and future tonnage needs on Ventspils-Nynäshamn, the shortest ferry route between the Baltics and Sweden.

The long-term agreement is said to be an important part of Stena Line’s expansion in the Baltic Sea and the route between Ventspils and Nynäshamn in Sweden.

“This long term agreement is an important step in our continuous expansion in the Baltic Sea and enables us to continue to grow,” Johan Edelman, Trade Director Stena Line Baltic Sea North, pointed out.

In 2021, two large RoPax vessels will start operating on the route increasing the freight capacity by 30%. The vessels, Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica, will be fitted with sustainable features such as hybrid scrubbers and ballast water cleaning systems as well as several fuel efficiency improvements.

“Improvements to the terminal’s infrastructure and larger vessels will make it possible to attract new volumes of cargo and passengers in upcoming future,” Aivars Gobiņš, Member of the Board, Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals, said.

Stena Line started operating the ferry route between Ventspils and Nynäshamn in 2012. Since then, the operation has more than doubled from one vessel and ten departures per week to two vessels and 24 departures per week.

The ferry company expects to increase both freight and passenger volumes going forward and recently moved the operation in Nynäshamn to the newly built modern RoRo terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Stena Line moves to new terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port Posted: 2 months ago

Stena Line’s Baltic Sea operation on the routes Ventspils (Latvia) – Nynäshamn (Sweden) and Liepaja (Latvia) – Travemünde (Germany) is managed by Stena Rederi A/S, a consolidation of Stena AB’s Danish ferry and shipping activities in Hellerup. Stena currently operates 37 vessels on 17 routes in Northern Europe.