Stena Line moves to new ferry terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port

November 9, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Swedish ferry company Stena Line moves its Nynäshamn ferry terminal to the newly built Stockholm Norvik Port.

On November 9, the terminal was officially opened with the first arrival of the vessel Stena Flavia at 7 a.m. (local time).

Image Courtesy: Port of Stockholm/ Stena Line

As explained, the new ferry terminal is an important part of Stena Line’s expansion plans in the Baltic Sea that includes the deployment of two new ferries and 30% additional freight capacity on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route in 2021.

Stena Line has 18 ferry routes in Europe, with three of them operating across the Baltic Sea. The company recently announced an expansion on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route with the deployment of two large RoPax-vessels during 2021, adding both freight and passenger capacity. The move to Stockholm Norvik Port strengthens this position even further, according to Stena.

“The move to the new ferry terminal is an important part of our expansion in the Baltic Sea and enables us to continue to grow… In January we expect the first of the two new vessels to start operating, adding another 30 % freight capacity to the route,” Johan Edelman, Trade Director Baltic Sea North at Stena Line, commented.

Stockholm Norvik Port is a brand new roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and container terminal with direct access to one of the fastest-growing regions in Europe. The new ferry terminal will offer sustainable logistics solutions with increased capacity and warehouse cross docking facilities as well as strong intermodal connections to the rest of Sweden.

“With the strategic location of Stockholm Norvik Port, … infrastructure and … opportunities for storage and load handling, we have created completely new prerequisites for our customers. We warmly welcome Stena Line to Stockholm Norvik Port,” Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm, said.