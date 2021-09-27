Stockholm Norvik Port launches Sweden’s largest port solar cell system

September 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Stockholm Norvik Port, Sweden’s newest major port, has installed a new solar cell system “larger than that of any other Swedish port”, as part of its efforts to reach long-term environmental goals.

As informed, the solar cell system facility measures 3600 square meters and it can supply electricity with a maximum power output of 605 kW. The annual production can go up to 560 MWh, which is equivalent to the electricity requirements of 25 average-sized detached houses.

Idola Solkraft has constructed the solar cell system, which is Ports of Stockholm’s fifth solar cell system facility. The first was taken into operation at Frihamnen Port in 2013, with a total maximum power output of the combined system facilities 995 MWh.

The system is located on the roof of the largest building at the port and the electricity will be used to run port activities.

“Ports of Stockholm is continuing to invest in renewable energy in accordance with our long-term environment and climate action plan. Stockholm Norvik Port has now been equipped with a roof-installed solar cell system larger than that of any other Swedish port,” said Fredrik Lindstål, Chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

Stockholm Norvik Port was completed in 2020 and has been designed to have the least possible environmental impact.

All of the buildings are constructed according to the environmental standard Miljöbyggnad Silver and are enabled for rooftop solar cell system installation. The entire port is powered by certified green electricity and all quay-berths are enabled for vessel shore power connection.

Construction of Stockholm Norvik Port started in 2016, with more than 200 contractors were involved in the project. The entire port cost SEK 3.8 billion.

Stockholm Norvik Port covers 44 hectares and is located 50 km south of Stockholm. The port consists of two parts. One part of the port is the container terminal that replaces the CTF container terminal at Frihamnen Port.

The container terminal is operated by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 52 ports in 27 countries. The other part of the port is a RoRo terminal for rolling goods that is operated by the Ports of Stockholm.