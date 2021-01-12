Subsea 7 director Stevens passes away

January 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea 7 informed that its non-executive director and senior independent director Allen Stevens passed away on 10 January 2021.

Stevens started in the shipping industry in financial planning at Sea Land Service Inc. and subsequently served as Treasurer of McLean Industries Inc. from 1972 to 1988.

As the right-hand man for Malcolm McLean, he was instrumental in building Sea Land to become a world leader of ocean transport of containers.

Stevens served as chairman and director of Erie Shipbuilding from 2006 to 2009, and chairman of Trailer Bridge Inc. from 2008 until 2012.

He has also held senior executive and management positions with Great Lakes Transport. He was vice president and director of Masterworks Development and co-founder of the Club Quarters hotel chain.

Appointed as Subsea 7 non-executive independent director from January 2011 and senior Independent director from May 2018.

Prior to the merger of Acergy and Subsea 7 Inc. in January 2011 Stevens was Independent director of Subsea 7 Inc. from December 2005.

“The Board wish to express their gratitude for Allen’s invaluable contribution to the company and extend their deepest condolences to his family,” Subsea 7 said in a statement.