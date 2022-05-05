Subsea 7 scores EPIC contract in West Africa

May 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has won a “substantial” contract for the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) of flowlines and umbilicals offshore West Africa.

According to the company, project management and engineering have commenced, while offshore operations are scheduled to take place from the first half of 2024.

No further details have been disclosed due to contractual obligations, Subsea 7 said.

Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 to $300 million.

Subsea 7 began 2022 strong with multiple contract awards. The company is in charge of providing subsea installation services for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico under a contract secured in January.

Shortly after, the company secured a £471,760 grant with technology partner FLASC from the UK BEIS to further develop an innovative offshore energy storage system.

The offshore contractor then won a contract from Equinor for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the marine installations associated with the Krafla development project in Norway.

Most recently, Subsea 7 announced it had won an EPCI contract with an undisclosed client for offshore facilities, subsea pipelines, and associated infrastructure.

