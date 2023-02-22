Subsea cable for Mexican oil & gas field ordered from China

February 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese subsea cable manufacturer ZTT Submarine Cable & System has secured a cable design and supply contract with Hokchi Energy, the Mexican subsidiary of Pan American Energy, for a field located in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers the design, supply, delivery, and testing of 33.3 kilometers of submarine power cable and spares for the Hokchi field off the coast of the state of Tabasco.

According to ZTT, the cable is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of the year and will be delivered in one continuous length.

“We are honoured to be selected again as the cable solution provider for oil and gas industry, and this successful award marks ZTTSC’s another breakthrough in the Gulf of Mexico,” the company stated.

The Hokchi field is located in the southeastern province Oil Basins, in the territorial waters of the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico, to a distance from the coast of approximately 20 kilometers.

The field covers an area of 39,598 km2 and is located at approximately 27 to 29 meters of water depth.

The Hokchi Block was awarded in Mexico’s licensing round 1.2 and is operated by Hokchi Energy. It is developed as a subsea tie-back to the Satellite and Central offshore platforms and was brought on-stream in May 2020 following an appraisal campaign.

The well stream is piped over a distance of 24 kilometers from the two offshore platforms to an onshore processing facility where oil and gas are separated and treated for further sale to the Mexican state company Pemex.

Last year, Hokchi Energy signed an agreement with German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea for the sale of a non-operated participating interest in the Hokchi Block.

