Subsea Energy Solutions targets Brazilian market

August 7, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Offshore equipment manufacturer Subsea Energy Solutions has expanded into Brazil following signing a sales agreement with Marine and Offshore Partners.

M&O Partners, based in Rio de Janeiro, should help the Catterick-headquartered company develop new relationships and business development with operators such as Petrobras.

Brazil produced over 1 billion barrels of oil in 2019, with 13.4 billion barrels of proven oil reserves remaining, providing an exciting prize for the North Yorkshire based company.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, founder & technical sales sirector at Subsea Energy Solutions, said:

“Our products are internationally respected and this new agreement with M&O partners will help us grow further into this important market.”

“As a business we continuously want to push the boundaries of what is possible to provide the best possible equipment for the offshore energy industry.

“We believe clients want an accredited company with a proven track record and stable leadership to support them well into the future.”

A spokesperson for M&O partners also said: “When we were looking for partners to work with, we only wanted to work with the best, and we knew the partnership with Subsea Energy Solutions would work seamlessly. SES have an incredible product range and great reputation which we know will be well received in the South American market.”

Furthermore, this announcement comes on the back of some other positive news for the company, with many recent partnerships and successes recently announced.