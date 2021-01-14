Subsea Europe Services teams up with Cyprus Subsea

January 14, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Hamburg-based Subsea Europe Services and Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services based in Nicosia have entered a new strategic cooperation.

The partnership will see the two companies share knowledge and services that will simplify the acquisition of high-quality marine data for clients across Europe.

The agreement is the foundation for matching the extensive autonomous and long-term water column survey experience of Cyprus Subsea and Subsea Europe Service’s seafloor surveying expertise to provide a harmonised hydrography and oceanography portfolio from a single, Europe-wide source.

Additionally, both companies will share knowledge on the continuing development of autonomous solutions for marine surveying, developments that will help to bring high-quality marine data to more companies and organisations.

The deal also facilitates a new local hub for Subsea Europe Services in the Mediterranean and extends the reach of Cyprus Subsea to Northern Europe.

Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe said, “Adding Cyprus Subsea to our team of trusted partners brings a new dimension to our activity. While extending our geographical reach is in line with our next day delivery goals, the capability to characterise oceanographic processes in and around hydrographic survey sites will give our clients a more complete picture of their study regions and how they are changing.”

Cyprus Subsea, managing director, Dr. Daniel Hayes, added: “We recently decided to invest in increasing capacity for seafloor surveying and recognised that the complexity of hydrographic survey equipment combined with a lack of accessible expertise are holding back many organisations from collecting the data they need. In the same way our autonomous platforms help users get data painlessly, working with Subsea Europe will solve these problems.”