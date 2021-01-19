Subsea sector and Strathclyde Uni roll out offshore renewables course

January 19, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

The University of Strathclyde, in conjunction with National Subsea Research Initiative (NSRI) and Subsea UK, have announced a new foundation-level course for the offshore renewable energy sector.

Specifically, the course provides a balance of applied engineering and business, targeting technical and business professionals to develop their knowledge in offshore renewables.

This includes adopting a life cycle approach by applying a practical experience, addressing field development planning, economics, and core power generation power technology from design, manufacturing through to installation and ultimately decommissioning.

Professor Feargal Brennan, Head of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, said:

“The timing of this course is crucial; with the climate emergency backdrop and recently announced ambitious targets by governments to massively expand offshore wind, there isn’t a more exciting time to engage with the offshore energy sector as it transitions from oil and gas to sustainable energy vectors including wind, wave, tidal, blue/green hydrogen and CCUS.

“The coming years will demand novel and innovative technical and commercial solutions – building upon decades of world-leading offshore engineering experience – if we are to maximise this opportunity for the benefit of the environment, our coastal communities, industry and service supply base.”

Tony Laing, director for Research and Market Acceleration, NSRI, also said:

“This course draws upon the industrial knowledge gained over the last 50 years in offshore marine industry. It will provide delegates with the underpinning knowledge they need to acquire to flourish within the offshore renewables sector, which is critical to achieve net zero and a key economic growth contributor to the wider Blue Economy.”

Through interactive virtual sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to discuss the material as well as put questions directly to the course leaders.

The course will run from 25-26 February 2021.