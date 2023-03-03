Subsea7, Siem Offshore, and Kongsberg take aim at floating offshore wind

March 3, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Subsea7, Siem Offshore, and Kongsberg Maritime have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly look at optimisation of marine operations for floating wind projects.

Subsea7

The main objective of the study is to identify gaps in capabilities of existing marine operation methodologies and equipment, to enable robust and efficient execution of large-scale floating wind developments planned for the Norwegian Continental Shelf and globally within the next decade, the companies said.

According to Helge Myrvang, Business Development Manager at Subsea7, floating offshore wind will likely require new equipment and new ways of working to achieve the predictability and robustness that is required to make the industrialisation of floating wind possible.

”For Subsea7, ensuring robustness in methods and equipment is pivotal in making the safe and reliable execution of floating wind projects at scale possible,” Myrvang said.

”We look forward to our continued collaboration with Siem Offshore and Kongsberg Maritime, gaining in-depth understanding of the potential that lies in the optimisation of marine operations.”

Energy Transition Director Ingunn Kalve said that although it’s early days for floating offshore wind, Subsea7 sees great potential for the industry.

”Together with solid partners, it’s essential to get a thorough understanding of the requirements and opportunities of future floating offshore wind and to create sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs,” Kalve said.

The collaboration is intended to map out all marine operations for the execution of commercial-scale floating offshore wind. This includes operations such as anchor installation, mooring line pre-lay, tow-out and hook-up, inter-array cable installation, and turbine access.