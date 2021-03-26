Sulmara Subsea makes key appointment

March 26, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Subsea survey specialist Sulmara Subsea has named Carlo Pinto as its new chief commercial officer.

Carlo Pinto (Courtesy of Sulmara Subsea)

Pinto brings more than 20 years of experience to Sulmara Subsea ranging from technical, to commercial and management roles.

Based in Milan, Pinto is expected to strengthen the company’s commercial offering internationally, as it targets international expansion with a particular focus on the offshore renewables sector.

According to Sulmara Subsea, this will be delivered by a projected doubling of the global workforce to more than 100 people in the coming months.

Commenting on the latest addition to the team, Kevin McBarron, CEO of Sulmara Subsea, said: “We are delighted to fill this role with someone of Carlo’s calibre and we are excited to draw on his wealth of expertise as an integral part of our ongoing evolution”.

Carlo Pinto added: “The drive and ambition of Sulmara Subsea fits well with my own enthusiasm for the sector and I look forward to embracing the opportunity created by being part of a forward-thinking and dynamic team”.

Sulmara Subsea was established in March 2019 with corporate headquarters in Glasgow. The company also operates from regional hubs in Aberdeen, Houston and Singapore.