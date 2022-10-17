Back to overview
Home Subsea Sumitomo completes long-term test for 525 kV cross-linked polyethylene subsea cable

Sumitomo completes long-term test for 525 kV cross-linked polyethylene subsea cable

October 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Japan-headquartered Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed a long-term test for its 525 kV cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE)-insulated high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine cable system.

The cable system was tested in accordance with the international standard CIGRE-TB496 and a third-party certification body has approved the completion of the test.

According to Sumitomo, this system is capable of operating at 90°C and transmitting large capacities exceeding 2 GW, thanks to the unique cable insulation technology using DC-XLPE compound and special fillers.

Furthermore, the cable system has been qualified with flexible factory joint, offshore joint, and transition joint to onshore cable, expected to allow a better solution to projects which require long-distance and large-capacity power transmission.

Related Article

At the beginning of the year, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Seaway 7 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide subsea cable engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) services for offshore wind projects in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration is planned to enable the provision of a unique service to meet the need for a one-stop-shop EPIC submarine cable solution for the regional offshore wind market.

The Japanese company recently also concluded a contract with Samsung C&T Corporation for the delivery of HVDC submarine cables for the first subsea HVDC network in the Middle East.

SUBSCRIBE

Offshore Energy daily newsletter

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.

  • Partner

    Saltwater Engineering B.V.

  • Partner

    Bachmann electronic GmbH

    Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…