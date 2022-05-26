Sumitomo firms up cable order for first Middle East subsea transmission system

May 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Sumitomo Electric Industries has concluded the contract with Samsung C&T Corporation for the delivery of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine cables for the first subsea HVDC network in the Middle East.

Source: Sumitomo Electric

The contract follows the limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for the project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Sumitomo Electric received from Samsung C&T in February.

“It is a great honor for us to be selected as an HVDC cable supplier for this project, which is of great importance to the UAE as it has set a national goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Yasuyuki Shibata, managing executive officer of Sumitomo Electric.

“Taking full advantage of our experience in manufacturing and installing HVDC cables all over the world, we will strive to provide highly reliable products and services for this project.”

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Prysmian to work on first Middle East subsea transmission system Posted: 4 months ago

Sumitomo will deliver its 400 kV DC Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) cable technology for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The new link, part of the strategic HVDC transmission system for ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) Lightning Project, will allow bulk-power energy transmission between the converter station in Al Mirfa, in Abu Dhabi mainland, and that on the Al Ghallan artificial offshore island.

With a capacity of 3.2 GW, the project comprising two HVDC links will be the most powerful power-from-shore solution in the MENA region to date, as well as the first HVDC power-from-shore solution outside Norwegian waters.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: