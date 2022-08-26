Survey services wanted for Viking Link

August 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet has issued a tender seeking a provider of an after installation survey along the Viking Link cable between Denmark and the UK.

The main purpose of the survey is to confirm the vertical and horizontal position of the cable location.

The survey activities will comprise three work packages. The first includes the offshore survey including MBES and cable tracking, which should be performed between the two landfall sites.

Work Package B is for the onshore topographic survey at the landfall sites, while Work Package C concerns geophysical MBES and side scan sonar survey and environmental survey using a drop-down camera ROV.

Interested parties are free to submit their applications by 7 September 12:00 local time.

The duration of the contract is one year.

Viking Link will connect the substations of Revsing in southern Jutland in Denmark and Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, the UK.

The total length of the interconnector is approximately 760 kilometers, with 620 kilometers of submarine cable and 65 kilometers and 75 kilometers of onshore cable in the UK and Denmark, respectively.

The 1.4 GW project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

