Sustainable development to shape Port of Tallinn’s future

January 6, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

In the next five years, Estonian Port of Tallinn will be focusing on the implementation of its vision — to become the most innovative port in the Baltic Sea.

This is the main focus of the strategy that has been just approved by the Port of Tallinn’s supervisory board.

As explained, an important complement to the strategy is the deeper integration of the principles of sustainable development and long-term goals into three areas — the environment, the economy and social responsibility.

Estonia’s first hybrid ship Tõll that is served by TS Laevad, a subsidiary company of Port of Tallinn. Image Courtesy: Raul Mee/Port of Tallinn.

The most important goal in the environmental field of sustainable development is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The first step was to map the ecological footprint of the Port of Tallinn Group, i.e. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the company’s harbours and ships, based on 2019 data.

In the harbours of the Port of Tallinn in 2019, GHG emissions were 97 thousand tons of CO 2 equivalent, of which 53% were emissions from ship calls. The GHG emissions of the companies of the Port of Tallinn Group without third parties were 27 thousand tons of CO 2 equivalent, most of which is related to ferries sailing between the Estonian mainland and the islands.

In addition to assessing the volume of GHG emissions, measures to reduce GHG emissions in the Port of Tallinn have been implemented. Many of them are already partially in use or under development. In September 2020, Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I was connected to shore power in Tallinn Old City Harbour for the first-ever shore power charging in Estonia.

Other measures include the use of renewable energy, incentives for port charges for environmentally friendly ships, the introduction of economical hybrid solutions in mainland-island ferry traffic and preparations for the transition to complete renewable energy solutions.

The Port of Tallinn is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo.

Apart from passenger and freight services, the group also operates in the shipping business via its subsidiaries. OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad.

The Port of Tallinn is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.