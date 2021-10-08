Sustainable Marine hires Seasystems for floating tidal mooring job

October 8, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Sustainable Marine Energy has commissioned Seasystems to supply adjustable mooring tensioners for the 420kW PLAT-I tidal energy platform that will be installed in the Bay of Fundy in Canada.

Sustainable Marine Energy’s PLAT-I floating tidal energy platform (Courtesy of Sustainable Marine Energy)

The job is part of the first phase of development of the Pempa’q In-stream Tidal Energy Project – the world’s first floating tidal power array. When completed, the project will provide up to 9MW of electricity to the power grid of Canada’s Nova Scotia province.

The first phase – involving the installation of 420kW PLAT-I floating tidal energy platform expected to take place later in 2021 – will see Seasystems providing adjustable mooring tensioners which lie on the seabed, attached to the anchors that hold the power station in place.

Seasystems, a subsidiary of Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Scana, has joined forces with Swift Anchors, a division of Sustainable Marine, in developing a hybrid mooring connector and anchor solution, specifically targeting wave, tidal, floating wind, floating solar, ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), deep water aquaculture and other challenging anchor applications.

This new solution, applied to the Pempa’q project, involves the integration of Seasystems’ adjustable mooring tensioners with Swift Anchors’ broad anchor product portfolio – including groutless rock Anchors, screw anchors, drag embedment anchors and grouted self-drilling piles.

Torkjell Lisland, managing director of Seasystems, said: “In the global transition to more sustainable forms of energy, it is extremely inspiring to take part in such a ground-breaking project as Pempa’q. This is the first mooring contract we secure within floating tidal power, representing an important breakthrough for the company. We are thrilled to be entering new and progressive markets across the vibrant renewable energy sector, contributing towards a sustainable, low-carbon future”.

According to Lisland, Seasystem’s latest venture with Swift Anchors is expected to further catapult the business into the marine energy market. This is in line with the company’s strategy, which has been adapted from being purely a supplier of equipment to the oil and gas industry to focusing on deliveries to aquaculture and floating renewable energy.

David Ainsworth, managing director at Swift Anchors, said: “We are pleased with our alliance with Seasystems, which has strong reputation for innovation in the maritime market. The integrated tensioning system significantly eases the installation process for any floating platform and provides increased flexibility in the mooring system design”.

To remind, the government of Canada made one of its largest-ever investments in tidal energy by awarding €18.4 million (C$28.5 million) to Sustainable Marine for the development of a floating tidal energy array in Nova Scotia back in November 2020.