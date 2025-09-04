Swedish wave energy firm on the hunt for financial head
September 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Following strategic backing as part of its Series B funding round, as well as a grant from the European Union (EU), Swedish wave energy developer CorPower Ocean is on the lookout for a chief financial officer (CFO).

Source: CorPower Ocean

Since its start in 2012, CorPower has raised around €115 million in funding in an effort to scale wave energy as a bankable clean electricity source, supporting a growing commercial project pipeline in Portugal, Ireland, Scotland, Spain and Japan.

The Swedish company is currently looking for a CFO who will be responsible for the financial strategy, fundraising, accounting, reporting, control and compliance.

According to CorPower, the position, located in Stockholm, will guide how the company manages revenues, investments, expenses and cash flow across its operations to meet strategic goals.

CorPower announced in July that it had secured a €40 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund to support the development of VianaWave, a 10 MW pre-commercial wave energy project planned off northern Portugal.

This came a week after the wave energy developer secured new strategic backing from Acario, the venture arm of Tokyo Gas, and GTT Strategic Ventures, part of French LNG tech group GTT, as part of its Series B funding round.

