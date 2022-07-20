Synergy Marine, Alsym Energy jointly developing non-flammable rechargeable batteries for ships

July 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Marine and the US developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries Alsym Energy have teamed up to develop low-cost, non-flammable rechargeable batteries for shipping vessels.

As disclosed, the partners will, in collaboration with Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun, jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s technology.

As part of the partnership, Alsym will provide Synergy and Nissen Kaiun with 1 GW of batteries per year for three years starting in the company’s first year of high-volume production, conditional on the battery systems meeting key performance levels and regulatory requirements specific to cargo ships and tankers.

According to Alsym, its batteries may be used to propel cargo ships and tankers as they enter and leave port, power berthed ships, and support peak shaving applications at sea.

Moreover, the company plans to start pilot manufacturing its non-flammable batteries for EVs, ships, and stationary storage later this year at its facility in Massachusetts, with high-volume production expected to follow in 2025.

By using low-cost, inherently non-flammable raw materials with robust global supply chains, Alsym aims to provide batteries at a fraction of the cost of lithium-based technologies, making electrification both safe and economically viable.

These batteries can help reduce risks to crew and cargo, as well as lower insurance costs for fleet managers and shippers, the company claims.

“Zero-emission vessels are the future of maritime shipping, and we are working with like-minded owners, including Nissen Kaiun, to decarbonise every part of the ecosystem as quickly as possible”, said Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of Synergy Marine Group.

“By lowering the cost of electrification and minimising the risk of battery-related fire events, Alsym’s technology is well-placed to be a safer alternative that can help the shipping industry meet its goal of zero net emissions by 2050—especially in light of the European Commission’s recent proposal to classify lithium as toxic.”

