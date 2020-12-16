TechnipFMC picks Oceaneering connectors for GoM tieback project

December 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: Oceaneering

Oceaneering has won a connector supply contract from TechnipFMC to provide 2-inch M5 connectors and chemical throttle valves (CTV) for the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai tieback project located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The M5 connector enables injection of gas or chemicals into subsea infrastructure. It also serves as an access point for future subsea field intervention activities. These include gas lift, chemical injection, well stimulation, hydrate remediation, flooding and venting operations, acid injection and scale squeeze.

Oceaneering Rotator CTVs regulate the flow of chemicals – scale, wax, and corrosion inhibitors, for example – delivered to subsea production systems. Their functions are diverse, from flow control to metering and highly accurate dosing. CTVs effectively eliminate the need for topside injection as well as dedicated umbilical lines.

Nuno Sousa, VP, Manufactured Products, Energy, said:

“We appreciate TechnipFMC’s trust in our ability to provide them with compact, reliable, cost-effective, and field-proven subsea connector and chemical metering hardware solutions. This contract demonstrates that the industry is confident in the reliability of our products.”

Specifically, the Samurai and Khaleesi/Mormont fields will be tied back to the King’s Quay FPS in the GoM.

Murphy Oil holds a 50 per cent stake in King’s Quay FPS, while the remaining interest goes to private equity firm Ridgewood Energy Corporation.

Finally, the King’s Quay FPS should go into service in mid-2022, with Murphy serving as operator.