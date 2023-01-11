TechnipFMC scores more work with Wintershall Dea off Norway

January 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract with oil and gas company Wintershall Dea Norge for a gas field located offshore Norway.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea.”

Dvalin North was the second significant contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea in 2022, following on from an iEPCI that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS.

TechnipFMC did not give any other details about this latest contract but did say it was “significant”, meaning its value is between $75 million and $250 million.

Wintershall Dea made a gas/condensate and oil discovery at the Dvalin North prospect in May 2021.

The company on 13 December 2022 announced it had submitted a plan for the development and operation (PDO) of the Dvalin North field to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE).

Shortly after, Aker Solutions was selected for the delivery of the subsea production system for the project.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the field with a 55 per cent share, Petoro holds 35 per cent and Sval Energi has 10 per cent.

Dvalin North is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid-Norway. Start-up is planned for late 2026.