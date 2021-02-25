TechnipFMC taps UTEC for Coral-Sul FLNG survey

February 25, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Acteon’s surveying company UTEC has won a contract from TechnipFMC to support the development of Coral-Sul FLNG (floating liquefied natural gas) project, the world’s first in ultra-deepwater.

The Coral-Sul FLNG, which is approximately 50 kilometres from the Mozambique coast, will operate in 2000 metres of water in Coral field, which is in the southern part of Area 4 in the Rovuma basin. Eni is the operator of the Coral South Project on behalf of the Area 4 partners.

Specifically, the work includes pre-lay surveys; long baseline array installation and calibration; survey as well as positioning support; support for the installation of manifold foundation piles, manifolds, tether piles, flexible lines, umbilicals, wellhead jumpers and flying leads; pre-commissioning operations surveys; and also riser hook-up and as-built surveys.

Ross Leitch, general manager, UTEC Europe and Africa, said: “We have worked hard to build a strong relationship with TechnipFMC, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration. We add value to projects through using a multiskilled, multidisciplinary crew and eliminating costs incurred from survey-related downtime.”

The survey work is due to begin in April 2021. The start-up of the 3.4-million-t-capacity Coral-Sul FLNG is planned for 2022.

TechnipFMC secured Coral South FLNG project in June 2017. The project covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Coral South FLNG facility. It also includes associated risers and subsea flowlines system, as well as the installation of the umbilicals and subsea equipment.