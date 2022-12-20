TECO 2030 and thyssenkrupp sign fuel cell production line contract

December 20, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has signed a contract with Germany’s engineering company thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering for the delivery of the first complete fuel cell stack production line at the TECO 2030 Innovation Centre in Narvik, Norway.

The contract entails the design, manufacturing, and delivery of the equipment.

According to TECO 2030, the test production of the fuel cell stacks will be completed at thyssenkrupp’s headquarters in Bremen, Germany. The equipment is set to be validated and completed in Bremen and then shipped to Narvik in Q1 2024. It will be installed and commissioned in Narvik during Q1 and Q2 2024.

“Yet another milestone reached and we are moving closer to zero-emission energy generation, as we have signed a contract for the delivery of a complete fuel cell stack production line at our facility in Narvik. Over the next year, the production line will be set up in Bremen, Germany and produce a limited amount of TECO 2030 PEM fuel cell stacks. This makes me feel proud and humble of all the strengths working together to realize zero-emission energy generation for the shipping and heavy-duty industries,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

Michael Menneking, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, said: “We are pleased to support our new partner TECO 2030 with our knowledge and long-standing expertise in the fuel cell assembly and testing equipment and are proud to be part of TECO 2030’s vision to realize an emission-free future for the shipping and heavy duty industries.”

TECO 2030 and thyssenkrupp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply the total PEM fuel cell production line in September.

According to TECO 2030, its Innovation Center will be a gigafactory for Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells with an annual capacity of 120 MW production in 2024, increasing to 400 MW in 2025.

