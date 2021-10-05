TECO 2030 wins DNV’s AiP for hydrogen fuel cell system

October 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 has been granted approval in principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for its hydrogen fuel cell system and three versions of its fuel cell module.

The TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell is the first fuel cell system in the world that is specifically designed for use onboard ships and on other heavy-duty applications, according to the company.

Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapour and warm air. By exchanging one or more of their engines with these fuel cells, ships can switch from fossil fuels to hydrogen and reduce their emissions to zero. They can then sail emissions-free either on the whole journey or on shorter distances, such as when sailing into and out of ports.

Hydrogen fuel cells can also be used during port-stay, loading and discharging, enabling zero-emission operation at berth, without having to connect the ship to an onshore power supply.

Two months ago, the company contracted Danish green hydrogen fuel provider Everfuel for the delivery of green hydrogen to TECO 2030’s fuel cells and fuel cell-based power generators in remote areas.

“The Approval in Principle by DNV marks another important milestone for us in our development of zero-emission solutions for the maritime industry,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA. “By giving us the AiP, DNV clearly states that our hydrogen fuel cell system and fuel cell modules are safe to use.”

The new fuel cell module is designed with a capacity of 400 kW net power output. Several modules can easily be put together in containers, enabling system configuration in the multi-megawatt scale. A 40 feet ISO fuel cell container from TECO 2030 will have a power production capacity of 6.4 MW.

Furthermore, the module encloses a low-temperature proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. The system is developed by TECO 2030 in cooperation with the Austrian powertrain technology company AVL, while the modules have been developed internally at TECO 2030.

TECO 2030 has now started the process of receiving type approval from DNV. Type approval is a procedure by which the classification society confirms that a certain product complies with the rules for standard designs and/or for routinely manufactured, identical equipment.