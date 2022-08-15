TECO2030 BWTS picked for Ocean Diamond cruise ship

August 15, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian cleantech company TECO2030 ASA has received an order for TECO2030 ballast water treatment system (BWTS) powered by BIO-SEA from Florida-based marine management services provider CMI Ship Management.

The BWTS will be installed on M/V Ocean Diamond, an expedition cruise ship.

The order, worth NOK 910,000, is the sixth BWTS system CMI order from TECO2030’s team in Miami, USA.

Ballasts are reservoirs used to stabilize ships according to their load. In order to prevent invasive species from travelling from one region to another, and possible health issues, a ship’s ballast water needs to be treated before being discharged back to sea.

TECO2030’s system complies with the new G8 rules which were put in force in October 2020. In addition, it complies with International Maritime Organization (IMO) and United States Coast Guard (USCG) rules, according to the company.

“The sale of existing … technology to reduce emissions and pollution from ships, means TECO2030 will have meaningful revenue streams while we work on our most ambitious project, the development of the TECO2030 Marine Fuel Cell, a hydrogen-based PEM fuel cell specifically developed for maritime use,” Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO2030, commented.

“This order from CMI Ship Management, perfectly illustrates this combination of short-term sales and long-term development. By 2024, all ships will need a ballast water treatment system,” Enger added.

Backed by the Norwegian government, TECO2030 is working on the first fuel cell system in the world that is specifically designed for use onboard ships and other heavy-duty applications.

TECO2030 will produce fuel cells at its new combined factory and innovation center in Narvik in northern Norway.