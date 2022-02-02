TEK-Ocean eyes more Bass Strait opportunities with new board appointment

February 2, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian energy services provider TEK-Ocean Group has made changes to its Board of Directors by appointing a new non-executive director who spent the last 40 years with ExxonMobil, an American oil and gas company.

As disclosed, David Wilkinson will join the Board as Robert Thornton, the current non-executive director, advised the company of his retirement.

Wilkinson, who recently retired from ExxonMobil after 40 years of service in various roles, brings substantial complementary abilities in the areas of subsea, facilities, drilling and asset and project management amongst other valuable traits and experiences, TEK-Ocean said.

Chairman Brendan Brown added that Wilkinson’s familiarity with the Bass Strait infrastructure and facilities will benefit TEK-Ocean as it seeks to position itself for the very substantial amount of decommissioning and rehabilitation opportunities being estimated at $40 billion, offshore Australia over the next 20 or so years.

The new non-executive director’s prior roles included international assignments in London and Houston, with responsibilities for subsea projects and operations in the North Sea, West Africa and Australia.

He was the engineering manager for the Kipper Tuna gas development in the Bass Strait, and more recently was engaged as a senior subsea professional including a secondment to Chevron with a key role on the Jansz Subsea Gas Compression project team.

He has also been an active member of the API Sub Committee (SC17) for the development of subsea standards for over 20 years and is currently leading a Work Group developing a guidance document on Systems Engineering for Subsea Production Systems.

