Tekmar cable protection systems going to China

May 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Tekmar Energy has won a contract to deliver cable protection systems (CPS) for the Shenquan Phase 2 offshore wind project in China.

Tekmar is supplying both inter-array and export cable protection systems for the project, in support of Hengtong Subsea Power Cables.

The systems will be manufactured in the UK and are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of this year.

Shenquan Phase 2 is being developed by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) offshore the Guangdong province.

In the latest company-related news it was reported that Tekmar had secured a contract to provide pipeline support and protection materials for what it described is a major subsea construction project in the Middle East.

The contract award is for a value of more than $10 million and is anticipated to be delivered in the company’s current financial year ending 30 September.

