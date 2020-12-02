Tekmar guards Baltic Sea grid
Tekmar Energy has secured a contract to supply subsea protection systems for a high-voltage grid transmission project in the Baltic Sea.
The deal will see Tekmar deliver its TekLink CPS and TekDuct impact protection system for the project.
According to the company, products delivery should take place in the first quarter of 2021.
In addition, Tekmar Energy recently landed further contracts from customers in the Middle East. The company will supply its J-tube centralisers and bend restrictor strings.
The company will manufacture and deliver the systems from its Newton Aycliffe facility in North East England in Q1 2021.
Also, earlier in October, Tekmar Energy scored cable protection deal for the Sheyang, Qidong, and Dalian Zhuanghe offshore wind farm projects in China.
The systems will protect subsea array and export cables as they transition from the seabed into the foundations.
Furthermore, Tekmar Energy sister company Pipeshield announced earlier on Wednesday it had won a contract from Subsea 7. The contract is to supply concrete mattresses for a project in the Bass Strait, Australia.
