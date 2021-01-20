TFG Marine to commence bunkering ops from Falmouth, UK

January 20, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

TFG Marine, a joint venture bunker company formed by commodity trader Trafigura and shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean in 2020, will start bunkering operations this month for vessels at the Falmouth Anchorage, off the South West Coast of the United Kingdom, the company said.

Image Courtesy: TFG Marine

Trafigura has contracted with Falmouth Petroleum Limited, an affiliate of World Fuel Services, for marine fuel capacity at its Falmouth terminal, which is strategically located at the entrance to Northern Europe’s Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA).

As explained, the agreement will allow TFG Marine to access volumes from the terminal of 0.5 percent very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), 0.1 percent low-sulphur gasoil (LSGO), as well as high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for ships with onboard scrubbers.

TFG Marine will provide bunker operations from this month with two SIRE inspected barges and plans to add further barges to this operation over time.

“This is an important development for TFG Marine’s growing off-shore marine fuels operation in waters between France and the United Kingdom that provide both fuel oil and gasoil to a wide range of vessels moving along the English Channel,” Kenneth Dam, TFG Marine’s Global Head of Bunkering, commented.

TFG Marine is scaling up its global footprint, which already includes bunkering operations in Asia, the Americas, West and South Africa and Europe.