TFK, JDR to supply Baltic Power onshore and subsea cables

October 12, 2023, by Adnan Memija

TELE-FONIKA Kable (TFK), alongside JDR Cable Systems (JDR), has been awarded a contract to supply subsea and land cables for the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

JDR Cable Systems (Illustration)

Together with partners NKT and DEME Offshore, TFK and JDR will design, manufacture, and install 340 kilometers of land and subsea cables, enabling the Baltic Power project to provide clean electricity to more than 1.5 million Polish households.

TFK will manufacture and install 230 kV land power cables and cores for inter-array cables at its manufacturing facility in Bydgoszcz. As a consortium partner, NKT will develop the offshore export cables for the project – delivering power from the offshore substations to the shore.

TFK will manage the transportation and installation of the onshore cable section within the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

At its Hartlepool facility in the UK, JDR will design and manufacture 66 kV inter-array cables that will be used to connect 76 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines to the offshore substation.

DEME Offshore will be responsible for the transportation and installation of all subsea cables, while the manufacture and delivery of the units are planned to be completed by the end of 2025.

The 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm is being developed by the Polish energy company Orlen and Canadian Northland Power.

The project will be built in the Baltic Sea, approximately 22 kilometers off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie.

Full commercial operations are expected in the latter half of 2026.