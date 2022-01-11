TGS begins Natuna Basin 2D seismic data reprocessing

January 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS has commenced a broadband 2D regional seismic data reprocessing project covering the Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia.

Source: TGS

The project includes both West and East Natuna, tying key wells to create a new regional framework, including coverage of Natuna D Alpha, the largest undeveloped gas field in Southeast Asia, and the Paus block in the current Indonesia Petroleum Bid Round 2021.

Over 6,500 kilometers of relevant regional 2D field data will be processed through a modern comprehensive reprocessing sequence comprising Pre-Stack Time Migration and Pre-Stack Depth Migration with FWI, allowing customers to develop structural and geological models in their pre-study evaluation process, TGS said.

Availability of the deliverables is expected in late fourth quarter of 2022.

The project is complemented by TGS’ adjacent multi-client activity offshore Malaysia.

“Through the Natuna 2D reprocessing project, the exploration industry will greatly benefit from access to a modern reprocessed seismic data framework with a regional overview designed to help re-invigorate exploration across the offshore Natuna Basin,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

TGS has also recently kicked off another reprocessing project in Indonesia designed to help drive exploration across the South Makassar and North East Java regions.

Processing began on the East Java Sea project, which will utilize 2D-cubed technology to integrate all existing seismic data across a 270,000 square kilometer area to create a one-stop tool for regional evaluation.

The dataset will combine over 120,000 kilometers of 2D seismic data from over 80 legacy surveys into a single exploration tool and create a well data package comprising 88 wells.