TGS, BGP, CGG kick off 3D seismic survey off Suriname

November 11, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

A consortium of TGS, CGG and BGP has commenced the acquisition for Phase 1 of the Suriname 3D project.

Last month, the seismic trio signed a multi-client agreement with Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie for multi-client seismic programs.

The new seismic data from the consortium’s multi-client programs will be instrumental in accurately delineating the prospectivity and potential of this underexplored area and is on trend with the recent material discoveries announced on the prolific block 58, TGS said earlier.

The 3D survey is adjacent to the prolific Block 58 and will cover the up-dip portions of the Upper Cretaceous channel systems.

Phase 1 includes 11,100 square kilometres of new 3D seismic data acquisition and 3,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data reprocessing. As reported earlier, the BGP Prospector will undertake the acquisition.

Acquisition of Phase 1 of Suriname 3D project (Source: TGS)

CGG will process all of this multi-client data in its Houston subsurface imaging centre using a high-end depth imaging workflow, including its proprietary technologies Time-Lag Full-waveform Inversion (TLFWI) and High-frequency FWI Imaging.

Early products are expected to be available from April 2022 with final TTI Kirchhoff PSDM products ready from November 2022.