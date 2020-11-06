Premium
The future of seismic data acquisition
Related news
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 22 days ago
Seabed Geosolutions wins more work in Brazil
Seabed Geosolutions has secured a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well ...Posted: 22 days ago
-
Posted: 24 days ago
Industry backs AUVs for seismic
Blue Ocean Seismic Services has secured a £10-million investment from a group of energy technology a...Posted: 24 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Magseis Fairfield gets LOA for OBN survey in GoM
Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional Letter of Award (LOA) from an undisclosed multi-client ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
AGS inks Utsira data licensing deal
Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has entered into a data licensing agreement with an undisclosed internatio...Posted: 2 months ago