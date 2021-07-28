Thun Tankers names last-in-series LNG-fueled chemical tanker

July 28, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Swedish shipping company Thun Tankers’ LNG-fueled chemical tanker built by Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit was launched and named Thun Empower.

Photo by Elisa Kruit; Courtesy of Thun Tankers

Thun Empower was launched in an online event held on 27 July.

The ship is the fourth LNG-fueled oil/chemical tanker from the series of E-class vessels built by Ferus Smit. The series is now completed.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a family-owned company founded in 1938.

The E-class ships are a further development of Erik Thun Group’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency and environmental care. Three out of four product tankers, powered by gas, have been delivered so far: Thun Eos, Thun Evolve, and Thun Equality.

Related Articles Posted: over 3 years ago Ferus Smit launches Thun Tankers’ LNG-fueled vessel Posted: over 3 years ago

Posted: 2 months ago Thun Tankers welcomes 3rd gas-powered newbuild Posted: 2 months ago

The new vessel will operate for Thun Tankers within the Gothia Tanker Alliance.