Thun Tankers names last-in-series LNG-fueled chemical tanker
Swedish shipping company Thun Tankers’ LNG-fueled chemical tanker built by Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit was launched and named Thun Empower.
Thun Empower was launched in an online event held on 27 July.
The ship is the fourth LNG-fueled oil/chemical tanker from the series of E-class vessels built by Ferus Smit. The series is now completed.
Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a family-owned company founded in 1938.
The E-class ships are a further development of Erik Thun Group’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency and environmental care. Three out of four product tankers, powered by gas, have been delivered so far: Thun Eos, Thun Evolve, and Thun Equality.
The new vessel will operate for Thun Tankers within the Gothia Tanker Alliance.