thyssenkrupp, Wilhelmsen partner on 3D printing for shipping industry

October 2, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

German company thyssenkrupp and Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen have founded a joint venture, Pelagus 3D, which will offer spare parts for the maritime industry worldwide via a digital platform and 3D printing.

thyssenkrupp

As explained, the new company will use modern additive manufacturing technology and a global partner network to produce and deliver spare parts. Pelagus 3D thus addresses the challenge of high transport and storage costs as well as the longer duration of conventional manufacturing processes in the maritime sector.

For the joint venture, thyssenkrupp contributes, on the one hand, its technological knowledge in additive manufacturing as well as capabilities from its own Tech Centers in Singapore and Germany to supply 3D metal products for application in shipping and other industries. Wilhelmsen, in turn, will bring its in-depth maritime expertise and direct ongoing experience in understanding the needs of vessel fleet managers, supporting the delivery of a wide portfolio of maritime products and services for an array of vessels.

At the heart of Pelagus 3D will be the digital platform developed by thyssenkrupp Materials Services, which will serve as a link between customers as well as ship managers and OEMs.

Through this platform, the joint venture will have access to a global partner network with various manufacturing technologies, first and foremost printing technologies.

This allows the company to respond to requests to print any material. Moreover, manufacturing will take place locally where the spare part is needed, so that long transport distances can be avoided.

The new joint venture will be headquartered in Singapore.

“The global economy relies on resilient and flexible supply chains. The dynamic market environment has shown us this again and again, at least since Corona,” said Ilse Henne, Chief Transformation Officer of thyssenkrupp Materials Services.

“In our partnership with Wilhelmsen, we are showing how we can maintain the operation of ships and secure the flow of goods in shipping, which is so important for international trade.”

“Through our collaboration with thyssenkrupp, we are able to introduce Pelagus 3D to the market and solve a substantial and evolutionary logistics puzzle. Not only is Wilhelmsen excited to see Pelagus 3D being released, but as the shaper of the maritime industry, we are also proud to finally offer this service to the global merchant fleet,” stated Kjell André Engen, President of Wilhelmsen Ships Service.