Titan LNG becomes member of SEA-LNG coalition

Dutch independent LNG supplier Titan LNG has joined SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition that wants to demonstrate LNG’s beneﬁts as a viable marine fuel.

SEA-LNG and Titan said in a statement they can expedite the decarbonisation of the maritime sector through impactful advocacy on the use of LNG and bio and synthetic LNG.



SEA-LNG says LNG offers a transition to net-zero GHG emissions based on decarbonisation of existing assets such as fuel production, transportation, storage, and bunkering infrastructure.

They feel that collaboration across the maritime value chain is essential to drive the required innovation and investment. SEA-LNG has gathered expertise spanning LNG production, bunkering, engine technology, ship owning, banking, and port and ship operations from all around the world among its membership.

Steve Esau, COO at SEA-LNG, said: “Titan has a strong track record of being at the cutting-edge of LNG as a marine fuel and, at the moment, this particularly involves scaling up the production of bioLNG. Its expertise fits in seamlessly with ours and those of our members.”



Michael Schaap from Titan LNG added: “Scaling up production is a key challenge for all alternative marine fuels. Therefore, it’s important to share knowledge and expertise. SEA-LNG has a strong network of industry experts and plays a critical role in outlining the benefits of LNG to the market and supporting innovation by facilitating collaboration. As Titan continues to expand the supply of bioLNG, despite challenging market conditions, we anticipate membership of SEA-LNG will bring real benefits to the business and our customers.”



Titan recently announced with partners a 2,400 tonne per year bioLNG production plant. The plant is backed by the EU and will come online in 2023. After that, Titan agreed on an exclusive long-term contract to be the project off-taker and supply the bioLNG to the maritime industry.

SEA-LNG recently analysed the effects of bioLNG on vessel compliance under the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) system. The analysis shows that LNG will allow vessels to meet their CII obligations until 2030, while thereafter, for every 10 per cent increase in bioLNG or renewable synthetic LNG blended with traditional LNG, the vessel will gain two years of additional compliance.