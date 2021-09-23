Torqeedo, Fassmer Shipyard unveil fully electric city ferry concept

September 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s boat builder Fassmer Shipyard and compatriot electric drive system provider Torqeedo have developed a fully electric ferry concept for public transport — the Fassmer CIT-E Ferry powered by a Torqeedo integrated drive system.

Image Courtesy: Torqeedo

As explained, the CIT-E Ferry can be operated in inner-city waterways cost-effectively — commuter vessels typically operate at efficient speeds and are in use for 8-14 hours, leaving plenty of time for overnight charging. That reduces infrastructure and battery bank costs and makes the entire investment even more economically and ecologically beneficial.

“When Fassmer and Torqeedo started to discuss the CIT-E Ferry concept, we wanted to address several topics facing urban centres. By 2050, the global population will reach 10 billion, with 75% of people residing in cities. Facing this rapid population shift and the resulting gridlock of land-based transportation, urban planners are looking to their waterways to ease congestion on city streets,” Matthias Schubert, Torqeedo’s director for commercial sales, said.

“Many cities are creating intermodal public transport networks integrating climate-friendly water taxis, ferries and other passenger vessels. We are proud to make a small contribution to avoid emissions with our integrated electric drive system.”

Torqeedo’s Deep Blue drive system is the heart of Fassmer’s CIT-E Ferry. Twin steerable thrusters deliver continuous power of 100 kW (peak power of 130 kW) and rotate up to 360 degrees, making the CIT-E Ferry easy to manoeuvre even in the narrowest urban waterways.

Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries with a battery bank capacity of between 80 kWh and 1 MWh power the integrated drive system. These high-capacity batteries meet IEC 62619 and IEC 62620 requirements, making them suitable for use in the CIT-E Ferry according to European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels (ES-TRIN) requirements. A DNV-GL type-approved battery variant is also available, Torqeedo said.

Fassmer’s CIT-E Ferry is fully ES-TRIN 2021 compliant with up to a 100-passenger capacity. The modular concept allows the customer to adapt the vessel’s overall length from 12 to 24 meters, depending on the route serviced. The lightweight GRP construction is optimised for the use of Torqeedo’s integrated Deep Blue drive system. The efficient catamaran hull, designed by Judel/Vrolijk & Co., delivers speeds of up to 25 km/h. Depending on the overall battery capacity, 14 hours of daily operation time without recharging can be reached.

“Decades-old marine diesel engines power most commercial fleets in European cities. The CO2 emissions are not in line with the international goals to reduce global warming, and human health is also at risk,” Wolfgang Moewes, Fassmer’s sales manager for boats and davits, pointed out.

“Our cities’ air quality suffers from emissions, particularly due to ferries which dock frequently. Our CIT-E Ferry design with electric drive offers the urban mobility of the future without any air or noise pollution.”