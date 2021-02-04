Total joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

February 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

French energy major Total has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as a strategic partner as the company accelerates its R&D program for carbon-neutral shipping solutions.

Based in Copenhagen, the research and development center is a private initiative, launched with the support of the A.P. MøllerFoundation, to promote and contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

As explained, the partnership will allow Total to join forces with leading players across the shipping sector to develop new low-carbon alternative fuels and carbon neutrality solutions.

As a member of the advisory board, Total will aim at providing strategic and technical guidance for the development of the center’s activities.

“This partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center is completely aligned to our R&D marine fuels program aiming at net zero carbon emissions,” Marie-Noëlle Semeria, Chief Technology Officer, Total, commented.

“By gathering shareholders across the full chain, this center will accelerate the development of sustainable solutions for shipping. Total will actively contribute to projects through secondments of technical experts and knowledge sharing.”

“We are very proud of this new cooperation, in line with our Climate Ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050… The Center will pave the way towards a greener shipping for the benefit of the whole industry as well as for our own chartering activities,” Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President Shipping, Total Trading & Shipping, pointed out.

“We are very pleased to welcome Total as a strategic partner of our Center. Decarbonizing shipping can only be achieved through comprehensive collaboration across maritime and energy sectors… In joining the Center, they bring onboard vital experience and knowledge contributing to establish projects and activities that will accelerate the development of tomorrow’s solution,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of MærskMc-Kinney Møller Center, said.