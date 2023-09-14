TotalEnergies launches call for tenders for green hydrogen supply

September 14, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

As part of the decarbonization of its European refineries, French major TotalEnergies is launching a call for tenders for the supply of 500,000 tons per year of green hydrogen.

The company claimed that green hydrogen would make it possible to avoid the emission of around five million tons of CO2 per year from its European refineries by 2030.

Its refineries in Europe include Antwerp in Belgium, Leuna in Germany, Zeeland in the Netherlands, Normandy, Donges and Feyzin in France and two biorefineries in La Mède and Grandpuits in France, all consumers of hydrogen. TotalEnergies revealed it wishes to replace 500,000 tons of this hydrogen with green hydrogen from renewable energies by 2030.

The company said this major decarbonization project will contribute to achieving its objective of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions directly linked to its oil and gas operations (scope 1+2) in 2030 compared to 2015.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, commented: “Alongside the already identified projects for the production of green and low-carbon hydrogen to which the company has partnered with La Mède, Grandpuits, Leuna and Normandie, we call on third-party producers to provide us with the green hydrogen we need and accelerate the decarbonization of our operations.”

“We thus hope to benefit from the most competitive solutions developed by various suppliers around the world by offering them the possibility of having access to medium and long-term contracts with TotalEnergies.”

TotalEnergies emphasized it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint linked to the production, transformation and supply of energy to its customers and this call for tenders is in addition to the projects already announced. Those projects include:

La Mède: The Masshylia project, in partnership with Engie, which aims to produce green hydrogen for the needs of the biorefinery, is underway.

Grandpuits: TotalEnergies and Air Liquide signed a partnership agreement in November 2022 to build an innovative and circular system to produce 20,000 tons per year of partly renewable hydrogen thanks to the recycling of residual biogas from the biorefinery.

Leuna: TotalEnergies and VNG signed an agreement in June 2023 for the future supply of green hydrogen to the Leuna refinery.

Normandy: TotalEnergies and Air Liquide signed an agreement in September 2023 for the future supply of up to 15,000 tons of green and low-carbon hydrogen to the TotalEnergies platform.