Trelleborg unveils interactive environment online tool

Trelleborg’s offshore operation has developed the Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment, part of Mimir Digital Intelligence, the hub for current and future digital solutions.

The 3D tool showcases solutions available from Trelleborg for both topside and subsea applications, including solutions engineered for a variety of water depths; from shallow to deep water.

The tool allows users to navigate around different offshore environments, zoom in and out, and explore various oil and gas and renewable applications.

Paul Walters, Group business director at Trelleborg’s offshore operation, said: “With over 90 different solutions in our oil & gas and renewables portfolio, the Offshore Interactive Environment tool shows the whole scope of what’s on offer, demonstrating our ability to support customers across a variety of applications, all in one place.”

Available on Trelleborg’s offshore website, the Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment provides access to product information including applications, product datasheets as well as videos.

The tool includes navigation menu, search options and log-in functionality, allowing users to email selected product information to themselves or to share with colleagues outside of the tool.

Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment will also be available at exhibitions, offering visitors to stand a chance to access the offshore environments on large screens.

Users can view product groups for specific applications, click on individual solutions to learn about their features and benefits, as well as details of the unique challenges they overcome, Trelleborg explains.

Jo Shailes, VP of marketing at Trelleborg’s offshore operation, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to do business with us, in a way that best suits their working practices. Mimir Offshore Interactive Environment is a fantastic way for people to learn more about how Trelleborg’s solutions can support customers businesses in oil & gas and renewables industries.”